The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations conclude in Lahore

Lahore, JUN 15 /DNA/ – The British High Commission (BHC) held Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Lahore last night (Tuesday) at the Pearl Continental Hotel featuring a performance by Qawali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Hosted by British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, the event was attended by the Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz as chief guest along with cricket stars Bazar Azam and Shahid Afridi, and actors Shaan and Resham among others. During his speech the High Commissioner reminded guests of Her Majesty’s life dedicated to service.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner CMG said:

“Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of servant leadership show a remarkable record of integrity, hard work and selflessness that are needed more than ever today. We are honoured to celebrate her Birthday, her Platinum Jubilee and also 75 years of deep UK-Pakistan relations.”

Events across the world have been marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years of service to the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth. It is also the year marking 75 years of Pakistan and UK’s bilateral relationship.

The Pakistan Monument in Islamabad was lit up last week (Wednesday, June 8) in purple, the colour of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, coinciding with the Islamabad celebrations at the British High Commission, where the chief guest was H.E. The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. The Queen’s Birthday Party in Lahore marked the end of a series of celebrations that also saw events in Islamabad and Karachi.

The celebrations underline Pakistan and the UK’s 75-year partnership – at the heart of which is our people to people links, a 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora in the UK, 500,000 approximate annual visits in both directions, and around 100,000 British nationals based in Pakistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the phone and welcomed the United Kingdom and Pakistan’s strong partnership over the past 75 years. They agreed to strengthen those ties further and boost trade and investment.