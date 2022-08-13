The politics of confrontation is a losing trade

For the coalition government, the foreign funding case is more important than the people. The government is going to file a reference in the Supreme Court regarding this case in a wish to declare Imran Khan disqualify for life and ban PTI. In this regard, Mian Nawaz Sharif has also strongly said that a reference should be filed against Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan in the Supreme Court within fifteen days. PDM leadership also wants to put the names of Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in ECL and to arrest Imran Khan, all these things make it regrettable that the current rulers cannot compete with Imran Khan in the field of politics, especially after the Punjab by-elections, the rulers plan that Imran Khan should be technically thrown out of politics because they are starting to see their defeat in the upcoming elections.

Surprisingly, the Election Commission has pronounced the judgment of the case related to the foreign funding of Tehreek-e-Insaf but there is a delay in pronouncing the judgments of other parties, although the Supreme Court has clearly said that all political parties decisions should be taken together, cases of foreign funding against JUI, PPP and Muslim League (N) have been pending before the Election Commission for four years although hearings on many cases have not even started yet, the Election Commission wants to deal with this kind of disputes with sincere intentions but their reputation is at stake due to insufficient capacity. If there are public objections to the institution, there is a need to establish a permanent tribunal for the elections, which can deal with the issues promptly in light of the election laws.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership is already objecting to the election commissioner’s bias while after this controversial decision, the role of the election commission has become more doubtful. The PTI leadership says that the legislation regarding foreign funding has been passed in our country in 2017 instead we have party funds coming from 2012 and 2013 and all the funds have been given by Pakistanis living abroad. Similarly, if money has come from a firm or company, it is mostly made by Pakistanis, despite this, the Election Commission has given a decision of prohibited foreign funding against Tehreek-e-Insaf by showing partiality.

Certainly, if this case goes to the Supreme Court then there will automatically be proven clear as water because there will be many questions and answers. If the Supreme Court decides against PTI, which is unlikely, even the allies will not be able to survive in its vindictive politics after that it will be their turn and the same verdict will come against them in the same way.If all the convicts are disqualified by the decision of the Supreme Court then who will sit in power or maybe a third party will run the government?

This is not the time for confrontation and chaos but understanding, the coalition government should refrain from the path of revenge politics withal it is bent on making legitimization and illegitimacy which is causing less damage to PTI and more to the coalition government. Because the politics of divisiveness is a loss-making business. There is still time for the political parties and politicians of Pakistan to look into their own to improve the quality of politics by abandoning the politics of blame and doing politics based on the fundamental rights of the people, otherwise,people will not take a moment to stumble upon them.