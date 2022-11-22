The ‘key appointment’ and deepening economic crisis

Comment

Ansar M Bhatti

While everybody seems obsessed with the key appointment of the army chief, the country continues to slide towards economic crises that are getting deeper and deeper with the each passing day. Inflation has crossed 30 per cent mark while foreign exchange reserves have squeezed to all time low. Out of total $ eight billion reserves, half of them belong to friendly countries, which means if things does not go well as per the wishes of these friendly countries, including the ‘ key appointment’ Pakistan’s foreign reserves may witness a deadly blow.

Probably that is the reasons the key appointment is getting delayed and delayed. This is perhaps for the first time that this appointment has become center of attraction for all and sundry. Even the foreign diplomats based in Pakistan are seen so much curious about who is going to be the next chief of the army staff.

The situation ostensibly does not augur well in terms of reputation and credibility of the armed forces of Pakistan. Given the fact that Pakistan Army happens to be the most organized and disciplined force, people expect smooth transition of power. It is therefore hoped that once this process is completed the institution would carry out a thorough and inclusive soul searching drill in order to avoid such situations in future.

As regards the present imbroglio, the Prime Minister on Monday sent a letter to the Defence Ministry seeking a list of candidates for the post of the army chief. The Defence Ministry then forwarded that letter to the General Headquarters (GHQ). As reports suggest, till now the GHQ has not shared the list due to which many a controversy has made headlines.

The Defence Minister believes the list would land at his Ministry today or day after, after which the prime minister will make his decision. However, things do not appear to be so simple. We try to look at the possible scenarios.

First, the GHQ may forward the list as desired and does mention the name of Lt General Asim Munir as well who is scheduled to retire on November 27, 2022. Legal experts believe, in this case the Army Chief has to grant extension to Lt. Gen Asim Munir in order to create his seniority and thus to be eligible for the top slot. The second scenario is that the GHQ sends a list without the name of Lt. Gen Asim, presuming that he is retiring on Nov 27 while the seniority is calculated from the day when the incumbent army chief would retire.

So, in this case the government may issue a notification appointing Asim Munir as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff if it wants to bring him in. This appointment would automatically elevate Asim Munir as a four star general. After doing so the government may then send the summary back to the Defence Ministry for the revised version.

It may also be mentioned here that the government is not bound to make its decision on the basis of the summary. The prime minister can do it even if there is no summary but there is no such precedent before therefore probably the government would not like to take this course because if it does so then Imran Khan will already be there on November 26 to give it tough time.

Experts are discussing yet another scenario as well. What happens if the GHQ does not send a summary this week or it decides to move this summary on Nov 27 without the name of Asim Munir? In this case the ball would land in the government’s court and if it has decided to appoint Lt. Gen Asim Munir as the next army chief then the it would issue a notification of his appointment as a four star general and then elevate him to the post of army chief.

Though, the government would be very much within its rights when it will do so, yet again no such precedent exists.

There is a general perception that those generals who have a longer tenure of service left and qualify to be the army chief should be given priority. The three other strong contenders Lt General Sahir Shamshad, Lt General Azhar Abbas and Lt. Gen Nauman will otherwise retire next year. It is also a possibility that if they are not considered for this post then they might call it a day, as per the previous practice.

In the backdrop of these developments, Imran Khan’s announcement to reach Rawalpindi on November 26 carries significance. He certainly has a tip off about what would happen during this week. Since the government has made up its mind whom it intends to appoint as army chief therefore its (govt) desperation is quite understandable. It wishes to have the so-called summary sooner rather than later. And if it does not arrive within next one or two days, then it had to make some daring decisions.

Summing up, it is in the interest of Pakistan that the stakeholders are able to develop a consensus on this issue. The country, as mentioned earlier, cannot afford to have any further instability. Economy is indeed in a bad shape thus taking a heavy toll on the hapless people. To make their both ends meet appears to be a daunting challenge for the majority of people. Pakistan has literally become a laughing stock in the eyes of many, especially our adversaries.

The situation therefore demands better sense to prevail. The leading political parties’ i.e PTI and PML N need to rise to the occasion. They have to shelve their personal liking and disliking for the greater interest of Pakistan. They must keep in mind that they would not get anything if things go out of control and non-political forces are left with no option but to make an immediate intervention.