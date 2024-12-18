The Future of TikTok Under Trump

By: Qamar Bashir

Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Donald Trump, in a recent interview, credited his rising popularity and success in the 2024 elections to his expanded outreach through TikTok. This is particularly intriguing given that Trump was previously one of the strongest advocates for banning TikTok in the United States, citing concerns that the platform, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, was being used to collect consumer data, promote Chinese products through targeted marketing, and harm U.S. industries and jobs.

This situation becomes even more noteworthy when considering that over 15 U.S.-owned social media platforms engage in far worse practices globally. These platforms not only target international consumers for products and services but have also been accused of influencing political processes, including elections and regime changes, raising questions about fairness and consistency in the U.S. approach toward foreign platforms.

Allegations of manipulation in elections and fostering regimes favorable to their interests have not escaped the notice of regulators, particularly in European countries. The “European Union” implemented the “General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)”, the “Digital Services Act (DSA)”, and the “Digital Markets Act (DMA)”. Germany passed the “NetzDG”, the UK introduced the “Online Safety Bill”, and countries like “India”, “Australia”, and “Brazil” have adopted their own regulations to address misinformation, data misuse, and unfair competition.

Under these laws, Meta has been fined €1.2 billion for illegal data transfers and €405 million for mishandling children’s data. Google was fined €50 million in France, while WhatsApp and Google have faced substantial penalties for cookie violations and privacy breaches. Globally, the penalties imposed on U.S.-originated social media platforms have been far greater than those imposed on TikTok for similar violations.

The United States is perhaps the only country to have passed laws specifically targeting TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. This law appears to conflict with the “First Amendment” of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits lawmakers from restricting freedom of the media. The “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFCA)”, signed into law in April 2024, requires ByteDance to divest TikTok within 270 days, extendable by 90 days, or face a nationwide ban by January 2025.

The enactment of PAFCA seems to be based on a “misconceived ideology” and “self-serving objectives”. Labeling China as an “adversary” lacks clear justification or logic, especially considering that the U.S.-China economic relationship is one of the largest and most interdependent bilateral partnerships globally, involving trade and investment worth hundreds of billions of dollars annually. Despite their strategic competition, the two nations remain deeply economically intertwined, making the framing of China as an adversary contradictory and counterproductive.

Labeling China as an adversary reflects a deeper anxiety about competition rather than a concrete threat. China’s rapid rise in technology, innovation, and economic influence has challenged America’s longstanding global leadership. Instead of resorting to restrictive measures such as banning a social media platform—an approach that appears reactive rather than strategic—the U.S. could benefit from addressing its internal challenges to maintain its competitive edge.

The U.S. should equip the next generation with the skills needed to lead in technological innovation. Greater investment in research and development (R&D) to pioneer breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing would reinforce its leadership in critical industries. Fostering homegrown innovation and entrepreneurship could counter external competition far more effectively than imposing bans or restrictions on foreign platforms. Additionally, the U.S. should embrace healthy competition, strengthen its economic resilience, and leverage its longstanding strengths in innovation, education, and entrepreneurship.

Perhaps, before passing the “PAFACA”, lawmakers, in their haste, failed to realize that banning TikTok might not harm China as much as it would hurt their own people. TikTok, with over 170 million users in the United States, plays a critical role in supporting the livelihoods of influencers, content creators, and small businesses. It contributes more than $24.2 billion to the U.S. GDP and supports approximately 224,000 jobs as of 2023. A ban on TikTok would result in widespread job losses, significant revenue declines for businesses, and a weakening of innovation in digital marketing.

Many politicians, human rights activists, media freedom advocates, and TikTok users, along with businesses, are now pinning their hopes on “Donald Trump”, who will take office as President in January 2025. Trump’s favorable disposition toward TikTok could potentially “reverse or suspend” the current restrictions, including the threat of a nationwide ban under PAFACA, offering relief to those who rely on the platform for their livelihoods.

While a president cannot directly overturn legislation, Trump could issue “executive orders” to deprioritize enforcement or create alternative compliance frameworks through federal agencies. His administration could also negotiate with ByteDance to address national security concerns, such as requiring U.S. user data to be stored domestically or increasing oversight.

Additionally, Trump could support “legal challenges” to PAFACA, particularly on constitutional grounds like “First Amendment” violations, influencing judicial interpretations of the law. Finally, policy redirection through agencies like the FTC or Department of Commerce could ease restrictions on TikTok while addressing concerns, offering a diplomatic solution to preserve the platform’s operations in the U.S.

His pragmatic approach might also leverage TikTok’s popularity to negotiate trade benefits with China, treating the platform as an opportunity rather than a liability. Collectively, these changes would secure TikTok’s presence in the U.S. while cementing its role as a critical tool for political, cultural, and economic influence.

The U.S. has been and will remain a “beacon of hope and freedom” for people around the globe. The strength of the U.S. is derived from its “Constitution”, highly esteemed democratic values, and its commitment to upholding “fundamental human rights”, including freedom of speech, religion, and media. Trump appears to recognize that the country is drifting away from these core values, which have been the bedrock of U.S. supremacy and leadership around the world. Under his leadership, there is hope that the U.S. will return to its cherished principles and “regain its global stature” without resorting to shortcuts, such as banning TikTok for misguided reasons.

