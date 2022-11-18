Terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO: ISPR

DNA

Rawalpindi, NOV 18: An Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was initiated to clear a hideout of Terrorists, linked with firing incidents on Security Forces and civilians besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices on M-8, in general area Balor, Hoshab.

As a result of continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance of the area, a location of the Terrorists was identified and security forces were heli inserted. While establishment of positions by security forces was underway, 2

Terrorists opened fire. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, both the Terrorists have been killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices has been recovered.

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.