Tearing up show-cause undemocratic

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said that Senate opposition leader was elected with the support of government ally party which created the mistrust and reason behind issuance of show-cause notice to PPP. He said that tearing up the show-cause notice was an undemocratic action of PPP.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rana Sanaullah said that sharing the speech of Asif Ali Zardari in the media made the atmosphere bitter. These in-camera meetings should not have been reported in the media. Our fight is not with the PPP or the ANP but against the selected government, he added.

While offering PPP to bring no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani he said that if PPP wants PDM to take back the show-cause notice then it should also surrender Senate opposition leader seat.

The PML-N leader said that Yousuf Raza Gillani contested for the Senate election from the PDM platform adding that Gillani received 49 votes while Sadiq Sanjrani obtained 47 votes. However Gillani s seven votes were wrongly rejected.