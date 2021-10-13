Tayyab reaches in Semi finals of CAS International Squash C’ship

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13: World number 45 Tayyab Aslam is only hope for Pakistan by beating Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong in the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels/Combaxx Sports International Squash championship title as Farhan Zaman beaten out in the quarter-final stage here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the first quarter final match Tayyab Aslam who was in good touch was shocked as he lost the first game against Tsz Kwan Lau from Hong Kong by 10-12.

After losing the first game, Tayyab Aslam controlled his nerves and changed the game tactics where some good squash rallies were witnessed by the audience during the second game but Tayyab had the edge to win the second game by 11-9.

In the remaining two games of the quarter final match, Tayyab did not allow his opponent to dominate him at any point as he got complete control of the rest of the games to win the match by 10-12,11-9,11-6,11-8 and qualified for the semi-finals .

In the second quarter-final of the tournament, Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman missed victory in the decisive game against french player Auguste Dussourd due to a controversial decision by the match referee. In the fifth and decisive game, Auguste Dussourd was leading by 8-7 and during the rally he came in front of Farhan Zaman but the match refree not only refused to give point in favour of Farhan but gave controversial decision to awarding point in favour of french player.

Some brilliant squash were also witnessed during the see-saw battle as after equalizing one, one game by 7-11, 11-9, Farhan Zaman got many chances to win this battle after winning the third game by 11-6 but he lost the fourth and important game by 2-11. Auguste Dussourd won the important match by 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-8 during 40 Minutes clash.

Interestingly tournament second seed Karim El Hammamy from Egypt who won close match against Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed by 3-2 not appeared in the squash arena due to high fever and unable to play quarterfinal match against Hong Kong’s Henry Leung as he Henry declared winner of the match in qualify for semifinals while Moustafa El Sirty from Egypt beat Max Lee from Hong Kong by 11-7,12-10,11-6 in the fourth quarter final match.

In Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International Squash Tournament for Women Egyptian player Fayrouz Aboelkheir in good from as she kicked out tournament top seed Nadia Pfister from Switzerland by 11-4,11-9,8-11,11-6 in 23 minutes battle while Salma Eltayeb from Egypt beat Farah Momen (Egypt) by 11-5,11-5,11-9 , Nadeen Kotb (Egypt) bt Sadia Gul (Pakistan) by 11-4,11-1, 11-1 and Marie Stephan (France) bt Noor Ul Huda (Pakistan) by 11-2,11-0,11-6 to entered into the semi finals of the tournament.

Men Event: Tayyab Aslam (PAK) bt Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) by 10-12,11-9,11-6,11-8 (42 Min), Auguste Dussourd (FRA) bt Farhan Zaman (PAK) by 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-8 (40 Min), Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) bt Max Lee (HKG) by 11-7,12-10,11-6 (24 Min) and Henry Leung (HKG) got walkover against Karim El Hammamy (EGY).

Women Event: Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) bt Nadia Pfister (SUI) by 11-4,11-9,8-11,11-6 (23 Min), Salma Eltayeb (EGY) bt Farah Momen (EGY) by 11-5,11-5,11-9 (18 Min), Nadeen Kotb (EGY) bt Sadia Gul (PAK) by 11-4,11-1, 11-1 (10 Min) and Marie Stephan (FRA) bt Noor Ul Huda (PAK) by 11-2,11-0,11-6 (14 Min).

The Semi Finals of Men & Women events will be played Thursday (Today) at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.