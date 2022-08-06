Tashkent to host the 2nd festival of artisans “YangiaMarket”

Tashkent: On 6 and 7 August, with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the second festival of artisans, artists, gastro enthusiasts will be held in the Central Park named after Mirzo Ulugbek (Central Park Tashkent) in Tashkent and musicians of YangiaMarket.

“YangiaMarket” is an event of a new format. This is more than a fair for young designers, or a vintage market. The event brings together representatives of many areas of business, culture and art.

The best young and promising designers, artisans, musicians and artists, gastro-enthusiasts and other professionals in their field will present their work.

The two-day program of the festival includes musical performances by young creative groups from Russia and Uzbekistan.