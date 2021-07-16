Tashkent moot a great success: Fawad

A.M. Bhatti

TASHKENT: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the international conference being held in Tashkent on Friday is aimed at promoting regional connectivity. In an interview in Tashkhent on Friday, he said over sixty countries are participating in the conference.

The Minister said heads of state and Foreign Ministers from different countries gathered in Tashkent to discuss ways to enhance regional trade and economy.

The Minister said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan so that our regional connectivity improves and we are linked to the Central Asia. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for the purpose continue, which will succeed.

The Minister also talked about rail line from Uzbekistan to Peshawar and termed it a landmark project. He said the project will help in having an improved connectivity.