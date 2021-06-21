Tariq Malik appointed NADRA chairman

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 (DNA) – The federal government on Monday notified Muhammad Tariq Malik as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, he has been appointed the NADRA chairman for a period of three years.

“In exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (3) of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Ordinance 2000, the Competent Authority has been pleased to appoint Mr. Muhammad Tariq Malik as Chairman, NADRA for a term of three years in terms of Section 3 (5) of NADRA Ordinance, 2000, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read.

On June 8, the federal cabinet gave a go-ahead to the appointment of Tariq Malik as the NADRA chairman. Briefing the media on decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet approved the Ministry of Interior’s summary regarding the appointment.

Taking to Twitter following the cabinet’s approval for his appointment as the NADRA chief, Tariq Malik said: “I am grateful to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for reposing his trust in me, and arranging a transparent and highly competitive selection process.”

Tariq Malik has also served as the head of NADRA during the PPP government. However, during the PML-N era, due to differences with the then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, he resigned from the post of Chairman NADRA. = DNA

