Tarin for NPMC to minimize prices gap b/w growers and retailers

Islamabad : Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the National Price Monitoring Committee to adopt a comprehensive and proactive strategy to minimize the prices gap between growers and retailers.

Presiding over the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee in Islamabad, he said this reduction in gap would significantly lower the prices of essential commodities for end users.

The Finance Minister said the difference between wholesale and retail prices of essential items is not only huge but also varies across different cities which require thorough analysis.

He said a multi-pronged approach is being followed to bring ease in the lives of the poor as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.