Tareen used me’, Nazir Chuhan quits Tareen group

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Punjab Assembly Nazir Chauhan has announced separation from Jahangir Tareen group.

Talking to media along with Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan, he claimed that Jahangir Tareen used him. He said that I accepted him as a leader but he does not deserve this adding that I went to court with him on every hearing but when I had a problem he did not even call me.

Earlier Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nazir Chauhan after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar pardoned him.

Additional Sessions Judge took up the bail plea of PTI MPA Nazir Chauhan. During the proceedings, Haroon Ilyas, representative of Shahzad Akbar appeared before the court and presented the power of attorney in the court. The court after a representative of Shahzad Akbar confirmed the contents of the affidavit approved the bail plea of Nazir Chauhan.