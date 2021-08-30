Tarbela dam reservoir remains 2 feet below maximum storage limit

TARBELA, Aug 30 :The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir on Monday increased to 1547.68 feet and remained about 2 feet below the maximum storage capacity.

The power generation of the dam has been increased to 3296 megawatts where 16 power generation units out of 17 were working with full capacity to produce electricity.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 179300 cusec feet and outflow was 143900 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1547.68 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation