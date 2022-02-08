Tandoor owners hike Naan price

Gujrat. /DNA/ – Tandoor owners have raised the price of Naan from rupees 10 to 15 in the city. It is worth mentioning that they have raised the price on one side and reduced the weight of Naan on the other side. Contrary to the directive of the deputy commissioner, Tanoor owners are selling Naans of less than 100 grams at the price of rupees 15. People are helpless while purchasing expensive Naans with reduced weight.