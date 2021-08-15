Taliban announce amnesty for all

Regrets Afghan govt baseless propaganda; says Taliban will protect lives of people

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of Taliban has said that its door are open for all those who have previously worked and helped the invaders, or are now standing in the ranks of the corrupt Kabul administration and already announced amnesty. We once again invite them all to come and serve the nation and the country, Suhail Shaheen said in his Tweeter message.

He added, Mujahideen should pay utmost attention to the treasury, public facilities, and government offices, equipment of government offices, parks, roads, and bridges. These are the trust and property of the nation; no personal tampering and negligence should be done with them but be strictly guarded, he added.

He regretted that recently the Kabul administration has launched baseless and vicious propaganda, sometimes claiming, the Islamic Emirate forces people to marry their daughters, or to marry them to the Mujahidin. Sometimes they say that the Mujahidin are killing people, killing prisoners and captives.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not interested in anyone’s private property, (not in anyone’s cars, land, houses, markets and shops), rather it considers protection of lives and properties of the nation its primary responsibility, he added.