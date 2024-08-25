Talha Mahmood, Azerbaijan Ambassador inaugurate ‘Red Maple’ School

Talha Mahmood, Azerbaijan Ambassador inaugurate ‘Red Maple’ Montessori in Islamabad; school offers comprehensive educational and care services.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 25 /DNA/ – Former Federal Minister and Senator Talha Mahmood, along with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, and other distinguished guests, inaugurated the state-of-the-art ‘Red Maple’ Montessori and School in Islamabad’s Sector F-7.

The school provides a range of educational and care services, including Toddler, Casa, Daycare, and After Care facilities.

During the event, the Head of School and Managing Director, Maleeha Hammad, gave an overview of the various facilities and services available to students and parents at the school.