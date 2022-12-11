Tajik President arrives on Wednesday

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is arriving Pakistan on Wednesday on a three-day visit. The Tajik president is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit both sides are expected to sign a number of MoUs with a view to further promoting bilateral relations. For the preparations, the advance team of the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Farhod Salim is already in Pakistan. The Director General Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Sherali Jononov is also part of the delegation.

Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy excellent brotherly relations. Both countries are part of landmark CASA 1000 energy project. This project will bring energy from Tajikistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan. After completion of this project Pakistani people will have cheap energy.

Both sides are also discussing resumption of air links between the two countries. The Tajik airline shall fly from Dushanbe to Lahore very soon.