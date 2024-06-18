T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies claim huge 104-run win over Afghanistan

Saint Lucia, JUN 18: West Indies claimed a major victory over Afghanistan as they beat their opponents by 104 runs in the final group stage clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Tuesday.

Afghanistan were handed a massive target of 219 runs, however, they bowled out for 114 in 16.2 overs.

Obed McCoy was the pick of bowlers with figures of 3-14 as the Windies dominated proceedings. Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein clinched two wickets each.

Ibrahim Zadran was the top-scorer for Afghanistan with 38 runs in 28 balls at the top of the order. However, overall, it was a lacklustre batting display by the Rashid Khan-led unit which led to defeat by a huge margin.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against the West Indies.

Nicholas Pooran played a sensational knock of 98 runs in 53 balls to help the Windies post a daunting total of 218-5 in 20 overs.

Pooran was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved ton after he was run out while completing the second run in the final over. He smashed six fours and eight maximums.

Johnson Charles contributed 43 runs in 27 balls with the help of eight fours.

Gulbadin Naib bagged figures of 2-14, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq claimed one wicket each.

Both teams had already qualified for the Super 8 after winning their first three matches in Group C.

Pacer Romario Shepherd had left the West Indies camp to be present for the birth of his second child ahead of today’s match. He will return to the squad tomorrow. He was replaced by Obed McCoy. Meanwhile, Afghanistan were unchanged.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Obed McCoy.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.