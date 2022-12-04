Swat University 

From Our Correspondent

PESHAWAR, DEC 4 /DNA/ – The University of Swat under able and dynamic leadership of Honorable Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Hassan Sher, special support and interest of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, and Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, achieved another outstanding milestone and has successfully completed the construction of Faculty Staff Hostel within a very short span of time.

This Building was awarded on July 29, 2021 and was completed well in time. The completion cost of the Building is Rs. 102.686 Million. This package was funded by Higher Education Commission. The Building is 02 Storey and contains 32 well furnished Rooms, 06 different purpose Halls, Rest Areas and Stores.

Given the fact, the accommodation of Faculty was one of the top issue at the University and now by gracing of Almighty Allah and under leadership of Honorable Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Hassan Sher, the provision of safe and comfortable living space and state of the art Hostel has been made for Faculty, who striving for making the University of Swat as a top ranked in Research and Higher Education.