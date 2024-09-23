Swat tourism conference brings together diplomats and business leaders

ISLAMABAD, 23 Sept (DNA) – A group photo was taken at the Swat Tourism Conference, featuring prominent diplomats and business leaders.

Attendees included Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps Atdjan Moviamov, Russian Ambassador Albert Khorev, Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Ethiopia Jamal Bekar Abdullah, Ambassador of Bosnia Emin Cohodarevic, Ambassador of Portugal Manuel Frederico Pinheiro Da Silva, Ambassador of Zimbabwe Abu Basutu Titus, Charge d’Affaires of Indonesia Rahmat Hindiarata Kusuma, Ambassador of Vietnam Pham Anh Tuan, Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybak Arif Usmanov, Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari, and President Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rahat Ali Khan.

The event celebrated cooperation in promoting tourism in Swat, showcasing its potential as a top destination.