Support for Kashmiri right to self determination reiterated at an event in Ankara

ANKARA, OCT 29 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Embassy organized an event in Ankara to commemorate Kashmir Black Day. This year, 27th October 2024 marked the completion of 77 years of illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India. Deputy Chairman Saadat Party and Member Parliament Mr. Mahmut Arikan, Member Parliament Burhan Kayaturk, Member Parliament Serap Yazıcı, Ambassador(R) Numan Hazar and representatives of media, think tanks and civil society attended the event.

In his speech, Deputy Chairman Saadat Party MP Mahmut Arikan stated that Kashmir dispute is issue of everyone with conscience, an issue of human rights and justice. While expressing concerns over worst human rights situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he stated that Kashmiris have been displaying a brave resistance against this suffering and oppression for decades, now the international community especially the OIC needs to play its role in putting an end to human rights atrocities in IIOJK and implementation of UN resolutions to ensure peace and stability in the region.

While reiterating Turkish support for Kashmiri legitimate cause of self-determination, Member Parliament Burhan Kayaturk stated that establishment of justice in Jammu and Kashmir is vital for restoration of international peace and trust in United Nations, which could only be achieved through the implementation of UNSC resolutions, which call for a free and fair plebiscite.

In his speech, while underscoring the importance of international peace , Ambassador(R) Numan Hazar stated that resolution of Kashmir dispute is vital for the establishment of regional and global peace.

Speaking on the occasion, ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid stated that Kashmir black day marks the most tragic day in the history of South Asia. While expounding in detail, the atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris and endeavours to change the demography of the region, he stated that India has transformed IIOJK into one of the most militarized regions in the world, where thousands of Kashmiris have been killed, while their legitimate leaders remain imprisoned and media muzzled.

The ambassador highlighted that the recent developments in the Middle East are a stark reminder that long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester. Violating international law and pushing disputes under the rug does not guarantee lasting peace. Three generations of Kashmiris have waited for the world, especially the United Nations, to deliver them their right to self-determination. The world can no longer ignore its responsibility, he added.

In his speech, Ambassador Junaid also highlighted the deep-rooted Pakistan Turkiye relationship, founded on common religious, cultural and linguistic affinities and a shared history. Ambassador Junaid thanked the people and government of Turkiye for its principled stance on Kashmir, especially H.E President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for highlighting the Kashmir cause. While concluding, the ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support for legitimate Kashmiri demand for free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.