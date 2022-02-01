Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis starts

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT



ISLAMABAD, Feb 01: Meheq Khokhar, Noor Mushtaq, Sheeza Sajid and Kainat Ali entered into the second round of the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 here at SDA-PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.



Shahida Kausar Farooq, who is the chairperson Subh-e-Nau, wished all the participants and good luck for the championship saying that Subh-e-Nau has always played an active role in the promotion of tennis in Pakistan, especially women’s tennis



Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) highly appreciated the efforts of Shahida Kausar Farooq for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan and her passion for the game of tennis.



On the first day of the tournament, Kainat Ali overcame Mariam Mirza 2-1 in the most exciting match which lasted three hours as she won the match 6-4, 1-6 and 6-4.



In another match, upcoming Amna Ali Qayum fought hard against Meheq Khokhar, who proved too strong in the end for her.



Following are the results:

Ladies Singles 1st Round: Meheq Khokhar bt Amna Ali Qayum 7-5, 6-1; Kainat Ali bt Mariam Mirza 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Noor Mushtaq bt Maryam Ubaid 6-0, 6-1; Sheeza Sajid bt Amara Khan 6-0, 6-2

Ladies Doubles 1st Round: Noor Malik (Wapda) / Amna Ali Qayum bt Maryam Ubaid / Noor Mushtaq 6-0, 6-0