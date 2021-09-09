Steps on modern lines being taken to increase SMEs in country: Khusro

Karachi : Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar Ahmed has said that steps on modern lines are being taken to increase small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the country.

This he said in a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Karachi on Thursday.

They discussed construction and development of industrial zones, issues of Pakistan steel mills and other issues of bilateral interest.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that new SMEs policy will result in increase in business in the country and said that all possible facilities are being provided to the business community linked with industrial sector.