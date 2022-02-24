Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

KIEV :The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has announced the start of the new wave of aggression against Ukraine.

The goal of the Russian offensive military operation is to destroy the Ukrainian state, to seize by force Ukrainian territory, and to establish occupational control.

The Russian Armed Forces are launching attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities from different directions, including from the territory of the temporary occupied Donbas and Crimea, as well as from South-East region.

This is an act of war, an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a brutal violation of the UN Charter and basic norms and principles of the international law.

Ukraine has activated its right to self-defense in accordance with international law.

The combat spirit of the Ukrainian military is high, our defenders are ready to give a decisive response to the aggressor state, and will protect the Ukrainian soil with all their strength.

Ukraine calls on the international community to act immediately. Only united and decisive actions can stop Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

Our partners should immediately enact a package of new sanctions. We also call on friendly capitals to continue strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities by providing weapons and military equipment.