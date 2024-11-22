Sri Lankan High Commissioner honored at MoFA farewell lunch

ISLAMABAD, NOV 22 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Pakistan hosted a farewell lunch in honor of the outgoing High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne on 21 November 2024, in Islamabad.

Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Secretary (Asia & Pacific) at MoFA, conveyed his deep appreciation for Admiral Wijegunaratne’s significant contributions in strengthening the cordial and cooperative relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka during his tenure.

In his remarks, Admiral Wijegunaratne highlighted the enduring and brotherly bond between the two nations and expressed his gratitude to MoFA and other officials for their unwavering support in facilitating his duties.

The reception was graced by Mr. Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, the Director General of South Asia Division, and Mr. Shahnawas Khan Director South Asia from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Mr. Christy Ruban- DHM and Brigadier Kaminda Silva- Minister Counsellor (Defence) from the Sri Lankan High Commission.