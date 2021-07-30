Spoilers won’t be allowed to hurt peace

The Army Chief made these remarks in a meeting with 15 member Afghan media delegation

Special Correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because peace of the two countries is interlinked, adding that the spoilers will not be allowed to derail peace process.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, a fifteen member Afghan media delegation visited GHQ and met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Speaking at the occasion, Chief of Army Staff said media can act as a bridge to create conducive environment for promoting cultural / social and people to people engagement between the two countries. He further saif that it is the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace.

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, COAS said security of borders is in the best interest of the two countries. Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, COAS highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating Pak Afghan Youth Forum’s initiative for organizing the journalists’ visit, COAS hoped for more frequent exchange of visits in future. Pak- Afghan youth is the hope for future peace and progress of the region, COAS concluded.

The Afghan journalists thanked COAS for the opportunity for candid interaction and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for Afghan people including hosting of refugees and facilitative role in Afghan Peace Process, the statement concluded.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had told a delegation of Afghan journalists that Pakistan has no favorites in Afghanistan and it would support any government that was chosen by the Afghans themselves.

“We do not have any favorites in Afghanistan. Our policy is that whoever the people of Afghanistan choose, Pakistan will have the best relationship with them,” the Prime Minister said in response to a question of an Afghan journalist, at the PM House late on Wednesday.

A delegation of Afghan journalists was in Pakistan to participate in the Pak-Afghan Media Conclave in Islamabad, and held a session with Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked him questions related to Pakistan’s stance on the current Afghan situation.

The Prime Minister told them that Pakistan is no longer pursuing its ‘90s policy of “strategic depth” in Afghanistan as his government strongly believes that “Afghanistan can never be controlled from outside”.

To a question on Taliban killing Afghans, Khan said: “What Taliban are doing or not doing has nothing to do with Pakistan. We are not responsible; neither are we spokespersons for Taliban.”