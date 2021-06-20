Speakers urge for mass vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 (DNA) – COVID-19 has triggered a global crisis in addition to an enormous human toll, is leading to the deepest global recession. Its spread has left national economies and businesses counting the costs, as governments struggled with lockdown measures to tackle the spread of the virus.

These remarks were passed by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nasir Mirza at the National Health Summit (Battel Against COVID-19) at a local hotel in Islamabad. The summit was organized by RCCI aimed to provide a platform to address challenges faced by developing countries like Pakistan for mass vaccination and bringing back trade and economic activities.

Pakistan has also started vaccination drive for all its citizens however a number of confusions have hazed minds of people regarding prevention and treatment of the Covid-19, he said.

New virus mutations and various types of vaccines along with myths surrounding the pandemic have also given rise to an infodemic, he further added.

Aamir Ashraf Khawaja – Secretary Health Ministry of National Health in his remarks highlighted the government initiatives on vaccination and curbing the spread of COVID-19. He lauded RCCI for organizing the summit and assured full support from the ministry for the mass vaccination drive.

Executive Director NIH Aamir Ikram gave his valuable remarks on advancement of vaccination across the country NIH role in conducting research and local manufacturing of vaccines in the country. CEO Drap Dr. Asim Rauf also addressed the session and highlighted the challenges faced during procurement of medicines, equipment, NOC for imports of medicines and vaccines etc.

Chairman of the Summit, Usman Shaukat briefed the audience about role of pharma, vaccine manufacturing in Pakistan, its prospects and efficiency. He also highlighted the challenges faced by pharmaceuticals specially maintaining supply chain due to lock-down and pricing issues due to high demands. Speakers of leading diagnostic labs, and hospitals also gave presentations to the audience.=DNA

