Speakers at RCCI VITF (Europe) urge diversification in exports products

Saifullah

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) organized the Virtual International Trade Forum chapter Europe. The purpose of the trade forum was to acquaint the business community in Europeancountries with trade and export opportunities. The forum was well attended by large number of participants via video link, this includes, Daniel Clauss, Head of the Political, Trade and CommunicationSection, from Delegation of European Union to Pakistan, Khawaja Khurram Naeem, Commercial Counsellor in Germany, Ahmad Affan, Trade & Investment in Spain, Khalid Hanif in Italy, Rao Rizwan-ul-Haq in Netherland and Ghulam Mustafa in Sweden.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President OsmanAshraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Chairman Regional Committee KhurshidBarlas, members of the executive Committee attended the forum while a large numberof members participated via video link.In his keynote address, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said thatit was an important opportunity for Pakistani manufacturers to take advantageof GSP Plus and explore export opportunities in new sectors. Undoubtedly,Europe is a big market. Despite the GSP Plus status, our exports are far belowthe required volume while the potential is there.

He said that the forum wouldhelp in tackling the challenges facing Pakistani exports with Europeancountries.Addressing the forum, Daniel Claus, Head of Trade andCommunication Section of the European Union of Pakistan, said that the EuropeanUnion has given GSP status to many developing countries, including Pakistan.Pakistan can benefit from zero duty. 75% of exports from Pakistan are from the textilessector. This is an important opportunity for Pakistan to extend its scope toother sectors as well. Focus on areas such as gems and jewelery, tourism, IT,mining and handicrafts, he added.

Trade and Commercial Counselors also shared key informationrelated to exhibitions, trade fairs and possible investment opportunitiesthrough joint ventures.Speakers emphasized the need to focus on product valueaddition, registration and certification. Information should be shared with thechambers. Chairman Regional Committee Khurshid Berlas said that brandingespecially Made in Pakistan brand has to be brought forward.–