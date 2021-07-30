Friday, July 30, 2021
Speaker NA Pakistan and his Azeri counterpart signs MoU between assemblies of Both counteries

| July 30, 2021

BAKU: Asad Qaisar Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan and Sahibah Gafarova Speaker Azerbaijan Assembly posing for a picture after signing the MoU between the assemblies of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

