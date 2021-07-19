South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma seeks further delay in corruption trial
In South Africa, former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court today by video link to seek a further delay in his arms deal corruption trial.
Earlier this month, Zuma’s jailing triggered some of the worst unrest of the post-apartheid era in the country.
« Russia to hold military drills near Afghanistan border next month (Previous News)
Related News
Afghan rivals agree to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks
DOHA: Delegations from Afghan government and Taliban have agreed to meet again and to expediteRead More
South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma seeks further delay in corruption trial
In South Africa, former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court today by video link toRead More
Comments are Closed