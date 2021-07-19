Monday, July 19, 2021
South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma seeks further delay in corruption trial

July 19, 2021

In South Africa, former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court today by video link to seek a further delay in his arms deal corruption trial.

Earlier this month, Zuma’s jailing triggered some of the worst unrest of the post-apartheid era in the country.

