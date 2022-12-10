Some in PTI do not want us to stand with Imran: Moonis Elahi

LAHORE, Dec 10 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and MNA Moonis Elahi on Saturday said that he and his party desire long-term relations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but some within the PTI do not want that.

In a meeting with vloggers in Lahore on Saturday, Elahi said that they are still standing by Imran Khan’s stance on dissolving assemblies.

He said that neither he nor his father, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, had taken any step which would damage PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s politics or reputation and that they would do Imran Khan’s bidding on dissolving the provincial assembly.

Terming former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa as a mentor for them, he said that they tried to lower the tensions between Gen Bajwa and Imran.

With an element of a cold war between PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his cousin Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Moonis said that there has been some rapprochement and that both sides have started contact with each other.

He clarified that there would be no compromise on their demand for fresh elections. NNI