Sohail Rajput chairs 29th BoG meeting of Virtual University

LAHORE, OCT 22 /DNA/ – Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired the 29th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Virtual University of Pakistan at VU Head Office Lahore.

Meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti T.I,S.I, Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan, Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Justice (R) Iqbal Hameed-ur-Rehman, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza T.I,Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University, Mr. Miraj Gull MD, National Telecommunication Corporation Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Khan Babar, Vice Chancllor, UET Taxila, Prof. Dr. Shahida Hasnain HEC Distinguish National Professor/Ex-Vice Chancellor Women University Multan, Mr. Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi Chairman Task Force, PM’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Mr. Naeem Tariq Director Finance, Virtual University of Pakistan and Dr. Mohsin Javed, Registrar Virtual University. Prof. Dr. Ayub Alvi Rector FAST-NUCES and Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University attended the meeting online from Islamabad.

The secretary of the board told that the BOG has given the approval of the annual budget 2021/22, staff sanction strength, admission policy and regulations, academic rules and regulations, student discipline and conduct rules, and exam conduct rules.

Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajputwho is also chairman of Board of Governors (BoG) of Virtual University, appreciated the efforts of VU for focusing on students’ grooming through academic teachings.