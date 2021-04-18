Smart lockdown imposed in 10 areas of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (DNA): Amid the steep rise in coronavirus cases, at

least ten areas in Rawalpindi have been put under smart lockdown.



According to the notification issued by the local administration, the

lockdown has been imposed in Tabarak Line, Adiala Road, Judicial

Apartments Civil Line, Kashmir House Mundra, Mohalla Gulshan, Kamalabad

street no 3, Peshawar Road line number 5, Wah Cant, Dhok Chanial, Gojjar

Khan, Hashmi Colony and other localities.



The lockdown will remain intact in the above-said localities of

Rawalpindi until April 27. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in

terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Till now 7,430 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in

Punjab 4,551 in Sindh, 2,867 in KP, 636 in Islamabad, 433 in Azad

Kashmir, 223 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.



Meanwhile, the country has reported 149 more deaths from coronavirus,

making it the country’s highest death toll in a single day since June 29

last year while the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.52

per cent. DNA



