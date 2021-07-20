SM Munir inaugurates Central Secretariat of UBG

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 /DNA/ – United Business Group( UBG) Patron -in -Chief SM Munir inaugurated the Central Secretariat of UBG at Khyber Plaza (Blue Area Islamabad) yesterday.

On this particular occasion, President Zubair Tufail,Secretary-General Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary Information Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Former President of FPCCI Abdul Rauf Alam, Senior Vice President Amir Ata Bajwa, Vice President Nasir Qureshi, Former Vice Presidents Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry, Noor Ahmad Khan, Mian Akram Farid, Ejaz Abbasi, Sh Abdul wahid, Khalid javed, Tariq Sadiq, Karim Aziz Malik, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chaudhry Waheed ud din, Shaukat Masood, Qazi Muhammad Akbar, Malik Sohail Hussain and Khalid Chaudhry were present.

SM Munir in his address said that the establishment of Central Secretariat in Islamabad would enable better communication between traders, industrialists and government departments.

He further added that this office will not only guide the business community but also help them to solve their problems.

In addition, as the Presidency, Prime Minister House, Cabinet offices,FBR, Diplomatic Missions and other Government department are located in Islamabad, so the effective role of UBG will improve the efficiency of the government setup.

Expressing confidence in the capabilities of Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, SM Munir stated that he is striving hard to solve the problems of traders and industrialists by performing his best abilities.=DNA

