Skardu airport to operate international flights from December 2

Skardu: The wait for upgradation of the Skardu airport is finally over as the airport has been elevated to international status and will begin operations under the new identity from Dec 2 (Thursday), the Civil Aviation Authority announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

The agency said the airport’s initial operations will be conducted under the Visual Flight Rules (VFR) only.

Under the VFR, an aircraft is intended to operate in visual meteorological conditions (i.e. nice and clear weather). Clouds, heavy precipitation, low visibility, and other adverse weather conditions should be avoided under the VFR, according to the ATP Flight School.

In January 2020, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced the decision to upgrade Skardu airport to international standards.

The upgradation of the airport included the construction of a new runway, new terminal building, apron and provision of other facilities to cater to international flight operations.

The minister had also said at the time that the Skardu airport was listed among the world’s highest altitude airports, adding that it had become one of the busiest airports in Pakistan.

Sarwar had underlined that a plan was also afoot to expand the Gilgit airport, adding that options were being explored to construct a new airport in Gilgit.