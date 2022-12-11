Six martyred, 17 injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD, DEC 11 /DNA/ – Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery/ mortar onto the Civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan causing Shahadat of 6 x Civilians with another 17 x individuals being injured.
Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent Civilians in the area. Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.
