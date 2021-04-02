Friday, April 2, 2021
Singer Shaukat Ali dies

| April 2, 2021

LAHORE: Renowned folk singer Shaukat Ali has passed away on Friday. he was admitted to the Services Hospital after his health seriously deteriorated on Tuesday.

