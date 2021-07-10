Sindh University Campus Dadu arranged condolence reference for (late) Aqib Bhand and distributed scholarship cheques

DADU: Sindh University Campus Dadu arranged condolence reference in the memory of (late) Aqib Bhand student of BS IT 2K20 batch who respired his last on the other day.

Condolence reference was presided by Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah while Guest of Honor Mr Gulan Bhand, Dr Mansoor Soomro, Mr Asif Channa, Dr Benazir Chana, Ms Uroosa Shaikh, Mr Asif Jamali, Mr Saleem Jamali, Ms Aqsa Shah, Mr Mujtaba Shahani, Mr Wafa Bahadur Chandio and other faculty, staff and students attended the event in large number.

BS IT 2K18 student Mr Saqib Birhmani recited verses from Holy Quran and prayed for the deceased. He also delivered speech proposing collective measures to discourage the self-destroying negative mindset and inspire the youth to involve in transformational positive activities for the collective good of the society. BBA 2K18 student Mr Sardar Buriro, BBA 2K20 student Ms Zulekha Panhwar and BS IT 2K20 student Mr Waheed Ali also spoke on the occasion.

Guest of Honour Mr Gulan Bhand talked about need of friendly relationship not only in the family but also in all the social groups and institutes. He talked about various psychological issues and the ways to tackle those issues reciting awe inspiring poetry of Shah Abdul Latif, Ustad Bukhari, Ghalib and others.

Presenting his presidential remarks Dr Azhar Ali Shah condoled with the parents and elder brothers of Mr Aqib Bhand namely Mr Asif and Asad Ali Bhand. Dr Shah informed the audience that Mr Aqib Bhand was the first from family who got the chance of University education but unfortunately he could not continue with that opportunity and even did not disclose any complaint either with family friends or teachers. His picture is full of life but how he ended the beautiful life is yet quite mysterious. Dr Shah also recited poetry to motivate the audience to develop positive mindset and eliminate the communication gap both at home and institution. Involving in extra curricular activities and also sports activities shall lead to pisitive personality development.

After the condolence reference Dr Azhar Ali Shah, Mr Gulan Bhand, Mr Mumtaz Bouk, Mr Asif Chana, Dr Benazir Channa, Mr Abdul Waheed Siyal and others distributed scholarship cheques among the students.