Sindh irrigation dept working proactively

Mumtaz Ahmed Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: CM Sindh , Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary W&S and Secretary Irrigation disproved the perception that development projects in Sindh are in files not on ground. The quality of work of development projects of Works and Services and Irrigation Department of Sindh is improving day by day. Zero Tolerance from Secretary Works and Services and Secretary Irrigation for Engineers who commit corruption and negligence in development projects. A large number of engineers are also working to improve the quality of work of development projects. The old perception was developed that there is a lot of corruption in development projects in Sindh and Balochistan. Development projects are completed in files while they do not exist on the ground. This thinking is still present in Islamabad today. It has definitely decreased but it could not be completely eradicated. Bilawal Bhutto’s decision to remove Syed Qaim Ali Shah and make Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister of Sindh was timely and correct. Syed Murad Ali Shah, after taking over the Chief Ministership, made capable, experienced and hardworking bureaucrats part of his team. After his appointment, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput did not make unnecessary transfers of administrative officers and engineers but encouraged those who performed well. This positive action of the Chief Secretary was appreciated in public, social and political circles.Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomrohas worked hard to improve the quality of development projects, which is improving the quality of development projects.one foreign Aided Project namely Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project (SPRIP) is also being executed by Works & Services Department having cost of Rs. 22,750.00 (Million). (US$ 197.85 (Million)) (90.86% ADB Loan and 9.14%Government of Sindh share).SPRIP has been initiated by Works & Services Department with the assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB). Rehabilitation of 6 roads was completed in the financial year 2018-19.(1)Tando M. Khan – Badin 67 Km( 2 )Digri – Naukot54 Km (3 ) Khyber – Sanghar via Tando Adam 64 Km (4) SangharMirpurkhas via Sindhri 63 Km (5) Sheranpur – Ratodero 36 Km (6) Thul to Kandhkot 44 Km. For the rehabilitation of six roads, not only six roads were rehabilitated as per the set standards, but also Rs. 4099.405 million was saved and additional three roads were improved from this saving. The Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project (SPRIP) is the perfect answer for all those who say that development projects in Sindh are only in files not on the ground. A master plan is being prepared for the road network of Sindh province for the next twenty years. This effort is also commendable as this step was also taken by Sindh first. Irrigation Department Sindh has also made great efforts to improve the quality of development projects and has succeeded in this endeavor. Anyone who visited the small dams under construction in Sindh under PSDP praised the quality of work. Secretary Irrigation Suhail Ahmed Qureshi has given a clear message to all the engineers of the Irrigation Department that strict action will be taken against any engineer who compromises on the quality of work of development projects.In the construction of small dams in Sindh, it is very difficult to ensure quality of work and maintain quality, but the engineers of the Irrigation Department of Sindh carried out this difficult task. I thought that in this modern age it is not possible for development projects to be just in the files and not really exist. But in Islamabad, the perception was strong that development projects in Sindh are only in the files. Then I visited some of the roads constructed by the Works and Services Department in Sindh and the small dams under construction by the Irrigation DepartmentSindh. When I visited. So I was surprised that development projects are on the ground and their quality is better than Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After the visit, I wrote in several articles on development projects in Sindh that the perception developed that development projects in Sindh are only in files and not on the ground is completely wrong and misleading. There were some issues regarding the quality of development projects which are being rectified. It is now becoming clear that the quality of work of Sindh’s development projects is improving day by day. And the perception that development works are only in the files and not on the ground is proving to be wrong. Credit should be given to Syed Murad Ali Shah CM Sindh, Dr Muhammad SohailRajput Chief Secretary, Imran Atta SoomroSecretary Works and Services, Suhail Ahmed QureshiSecretary Irrigation for the improvement quality of development projects in Sindh.