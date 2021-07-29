Sindh govt. mulls complete lockdown

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: The Sindh government is mulling a complete lockdown in Karachi as the city’s hospitals are “nearing saturation point”, members from the provincial task force on coronavirus told media on Thursday.

The task force’s members said the final decision to impose a lockdown in the port city would be taken in a meeting today (Friday) at 11am, with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

Provincial government officials told media that medical experts within the task force have asked for a complete 14-day lockdown in the city.

“Hospitals are nearing a saturation point with cases in Karachi rising

Rapidly”; the task force members said, adding that the Sindh government was consulting stakeholders on the imposition of a lockdown.

Representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association have already demanded a complete lockdown across Sindh, the members said.