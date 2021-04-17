Shuffling of ministries will amount to nothing: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE, Apr 17 (DNA): Leader Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has said that

surface-level measures and changes in ministries by the government will

not make any difference.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that the impoverished public is

forced to stand in long queues to get rations. Elderly citizens, women

queue up for hours just to buy a few kilos of rations, he added.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader said that the subsidy announced in the

Ramadan package would also go into the pockets of the mafia. The mafias

have invested in the government and they are the ones running the

affairs.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that whatever the IMF dictates, the government

obediently implements. People are in dire straits due to the coronavirus

pandemic; hospitals do not have basic facilities and the government has

left the public destitute.