Shuffling of ministries will amount to nothing: Sirajul Haq
LAHORE, Apr 17 (DNA): Leader Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has said that
surface-level measures and changes in ministries by the government will
not make any difference.
In a statement on Saturday, he said that the impoverished public is
forced to stand in long queues to get rations. Elderly citizens, women
queue up for hours just to buy a few kilos of rations, he added.
The Jamaat-e-Islami leader said that the subsidy announced in the
Ramadan package would also go into the pockets of the mafia. The mafias
have invested in the government and they are the ones running the
affairs.
Siraj-ul-Haq said that whatever the IMF dictates, the government
obediently implements. People are in dire straits due to the coronavirus
pandemic; hospitals do not have basic facilities and the government has
left the public destitute.
