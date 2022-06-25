Sheikh Rashid slams govt over imposition of ‘Super Tax’
RAWALPINDI, Jun 25 (DNA): Pakistan Awami League Pakistan (AMLP) leader
Sheikh Rashid on Saturday slammed Shehbaz Sharif-led government after
the government decided to impose ten percent “poverty alleviation tax”
on large scale industries of the country.
Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister said that the inflation rate
has been increased by 30 percent and implementing 10 percent fixed tax
on industries is a cruelty.
Sheikh Rashid while talking about dissident politicians, he said that
they have been paid in dollars.
He also said that politicians put foundation stones in Gwadar but
construction of the projects are never completed.
Attacking Prime Minister Shehbaz, Rashid said that the concern of a poor
man is inflation while Shehbaz’s concern is Murree Highway.
The former minister said that China has given loan to Pakistan on Chief
of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa’s request, otherwise China would not
have given Rs 100 on Shehbaz’s request.
Related News
PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat hits back at younger brother Wajahat as family strife deepens
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday hit back at his youngerRead More
FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup
FIFA will allow countries to select up to 26 players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, increasingRead More
Comments are Closed