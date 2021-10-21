Sheikh Rashid announces to make Lal Haveli a university

RAWALPINDI , OCT21 : Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Federal Interior Minister, said on Wednesday that Lal Haveli would become a university.

Sheikh Rashid told the media at the inauguration of the Multipurpose Academic Hall at Government Associate College for Women that Lal Haveli would be given university status in the future.

Federal Interior Minister stated, “Lal Haveli will play a role in educating girls from top foreign universities.”

Sheikh Rashid, speaking at a college occasion, suggested that colleges and institutions should be built on any vacant properties in Rawalpindi.

The Federal Home Minister further stated that transportation in females’ colleges has received special attention and will continue to do so. There is no way a girl will walk more than a kilometre.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also stated that the focus currently is on hospitals, stating that the Holy Family Hospital has received 20 ventilators and that the Nalla Lei Expressway and Ring Road project has been approved.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed assured on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year constitutional term.

Talking to media persons, he said that all efforts are being made to provide relief to the citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the weekly meetings to review prices of essential commodities and steps were being taken to control price hikes.

While answering a question he said, “I am happy that Pakistan Democratic Movement has selected my city for protest. If they will not take the law into their hands then there will be no problem.”

The hike in the prices is an international phenomenon but, the PTI government is trying to bring down the prices particularly of food items, he added.