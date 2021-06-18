Sheikh Rasheed orders strict action against drug supply, land grabbing in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday directed the authorities to take stern action against drug supply and land grabbing in Islamabad.

“Completely eliminating crime from Islamabad is our mission and I have directed police to eliminate criminal activities backed by powerful elements,” he said while speaking to media outside the Parliament House and added that improved law and order situation will help in the growth of economic activities besides promotion of tourism.

He directed the Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad to eliminate the capital city from drug supply. “Action should be taken against elements selling heroin and ice in the city,” he said.

He further directed strict action against elements involved in land grabbing and announced that they would not spare the land grabbers. He further said that the government has announced to earmark Rs55 billion for works on the Nullah Lai project.

While commenting on rumpus during the National Assembly session, the interior minister said that whatever happened for three days inside the Parliament has in no way helped in improving the stature of the legislature.

While rejecting the opposition’s criticism against the government, Sheikh Rasheed said that they were the ones who predicted the fall of the current regime in December 2020. “Their dreams have been shattered as Imran Khan-led government will complete its five-year tenure,” he said.