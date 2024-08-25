Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum discusses investments with Pakistan’s DPM/FM

ISLAMABAD, AUG 25 /DNA/ – A high-ranking UAE delegation led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to discuss potential investments in Pakistan’s key sectors.

The discussions centered on exploring opportunities in the maritime, railways, and aviation sectors, with both sides expressing a strong commitment to enhancing economic cooperation.

The meeting underscored the UAE’s interest in Pakistan’s strategic infrastructure and the mutual benefits of increased investment and collaboration between the two nations.