Shehbaz Sharif seeks Chaudhry brothers’ support

Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the residence of PML-Q top leaders after 14 years

Abid Raza

LAHORE, FEB 13 (DNA) — Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence in Lahore on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, arrived at the residence of PML-Q top leaders where he was welcomed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. It is after 14 long years that Shehbaz has visited Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry’s Pervaiz Elahi’s Gulberg residence.

Both Sharifs and Chaudhrys, who were earlier quite close to each other, had drifted apart following they developed some differences. The PML-N delegation includes Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer and Atta Tarar.

From PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Salik Hussain and Shafe Hussain were holding the meeting. During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N delegation inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while on this occasion the PML-N president requested the PML-Q to cooperate in the no-confidence motion.

The leadership of both the parties also discussed the political situation in the country. Shehbaz Sharif presented flowers to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and said that Nawaz Sharif has expressed his best wishes to you.

During the meeting, the PML-N leader said to Chaudhry Shujaat that may Allah grant him better health and mentioned to remain in touch with him in response to which Ch Shujat Hussain thanked Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention that no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has brought the political rivals closer in recent days. Current political situation in the country, among other issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail during the meeting.

It may be noted here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced on February 11 to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

At the summit of the opposition alliance, PDM had decided to bring a no-trust move against the PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government. He had announced that PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move. =DNA