Shehbaz hosts Zardari, Bilawal at Lahore residence to discuss political situation

Lahore: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif hosted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at his Lahore residence on Saturday to discuss the present political situation.

The PPP leaders arrived at Shehbaz’s Model Town residence and were greeted by him, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz as seen in footage shared by both parties.

Zardari and Bilawal expressed well wishes for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s health and also inquired about Shehbaz, who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the PPP. Both sides discussed the political situation in the country in a meeting which was also attended by Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N leader Saad Rafique, PPP Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza and the PPP’s Rukhsana Bangash.