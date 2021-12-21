Shehbaz congratulates Fazl on JUI-F’s win in KP LBs polls
LAHORE, DEC 21 (DNA) — Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday telephoned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and congratulated him on his party’s outstanding performance in the Local Bodies’ (LBs) elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Both leaders also had an exchange of views over the prevailing political situation in the country. “By voting for the opposition parties, the people of KP have refused to repose their trust in the claim of ‘tabdeeli’ (change) made by the ‘selected’ prime minister time and again,” Shehbaz said.
Thanking PML-N president, Maulana Fazl said that rigging in the last general elections in 2018 had robbed the JUI-F of the people’s mandate. “Had that not been the case, we must have emerged as a majority party in the last elections just like we have done in these LBs polls,” he claimed. =DNA
==============================
