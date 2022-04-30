Shawwal moon not sighted as Saudi Arabia to observe Eid on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (DNA): Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be observed on

Monday, May 2 as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the Kingdom on

Saturday evening.



The Saudi Supreme Court has said Muslims will observe 30 days of Ramazan

and will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.



The announcement came through twitter account of Harmain Sharifain. “The

Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1443 was NOT SEEN today, subsequently:

Monday, 2nd May 2022 will be the day of Eid Al Fitr. The month of

Ramadan 1443 will complete 30 days tomorrow,” read the statement.



Meahwhile, the Pakistan Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on

Sunday for sighting the crescent of Shawal 1443 AH in the Ministry of

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.



The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings would be held

at their respective headquarters in the meantime, said a ministry press

release on Saturday.



Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would

announce the final decision about crescent sighting or otherwise

subsequently on the basis of information received to that end. DNA



