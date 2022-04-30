Shawwal moon not sighted as Saudi Arabia to observe Eid on Monday
ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (DNA): Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be observed on
Monday, May 2 as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the Kingdom on
Saturday evening.
The Saudi Supreme Court has said Muslims will observe 30 days of Ramazan
and will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.
The announcement came through twitter account of Harmain Sharifain. “The
Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1443 was NOT SEEN today, subsequently:
Monday, 2nd May 2022 will be the day of Eid Al Fitr. The month of
Ramadan 1443 will complete 30 days tomorrow,” read the statement.
Meahwhile, the Pakistan Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on
Sunday for sighting the crescent of Shawal 1443 AH in the Ministry of
Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings would be held
at their respective headquarters in the meantime, said a ministry press
release on Saturday.
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would
announce the final decision about crescent sighting or otherwise
subsequently on the basis of information received to that end. DNA
====
Related News
Imran Khan asked to refrain from invading ECP over foreign funding case
KARACHI, Apr 30 (DNA): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation andSocial Security Shazia Marri on SaturdayRead More
Army Chief briefed on latest situation along LOC during visit to Padhar Sector
RAWALPINDI, APR 30 /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visitedRead More
Comments are Closed