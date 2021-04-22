Shahid Khaqan Abbasi blames PM Imran, cabinet for sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD , APRIL 22 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday has blamed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his cabinet for sugar crisis.

The PML-N leader claimed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is only made for opposition parties. He further refused to apologize from National Assembly (NA) speaker Asad Qaiser.

Earlier, a letter had been issued to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over verbal spat with Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The letter stated that the speaker had taken serious note of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s misbehavior and disregard of Chair and accepted parliamentary norms.

“The Honorable Speaker is of the view that you have disregarded his authority and by your such act the smooth running of the proceedings of the National Assembly. By your such act you have interrupted and obstructed the business of National Assembly and ridiculed the Chair”, the letter stated.

Letter further mentioned, “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is required to tender apology and explain his position within seven days of receipt of the letter and if reply is not received within such time, it will be presumed that the PML-N leader has no explanation to offer.”